Harper Adams University receives £500k high-tech learning and teaching funding boost

The new technology that will help expand Harper Adams' digital skills training and immersive simulation capabilities for students and local businesses, thanks to funding from the Office for Students (OfS).

At the university’s digital skills hub in the Quad at Telford’s Station Quarter, a £400,000 investment will establish Ai:MATES – the Centre for AI in Manufacturing, Agri-Tech and Engineering Skills.

Developed in partnership with fellow Quad tenant, European Innovation, the centre will feature high-specification IT infrastructure – including AI workstations, immersive learning pods, edge-computing servers and VR/AR devices.

These facilities will enhance teaching and learning in AI, data science and applied digital technologies using the latest equipment.

The centre will also attract new learners to the University’s Telford base, increasing opportunities for people across the region to develop sought-after digital skills.

Harper Adams University is to invest more than £500,000 in high-tech equipment to boost learning and teaching in AI and engineering over the next year

A further £150,000 will upgrade the University’s existing Collaborative Simulation Laboratory at the Edgmond campus.

The laboratory enables virtual prototyping and advanced simulation, allowing researchers, students and industry partners to test and refine products before creating physical versions.

As a core facility for engineering teaching and research, it supports innovation and helps address emerging challenges across agriculture and related sectors.

Overall, the OfS is providing project funding to 60 universities and colleges. Successful bids demonstrated alignment with the government’s industrial strategy, strong value for money, support for local employers and regional growth, and – where appropriate – clear environmental benefits.

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “This funding will help us to deliver high-quality AI learning in the heart of the community we serve – and help businesses and organisations visualise and test products before they are even built.

“Together, they will equip the next generation of learners with the skills employers are telling us they need – and businesses with the confidence to develop products knowing their design has been optimised using the latest virtual technologies.

“While the Ai:MATES Centre will be based in the heart of an urban environment, we also intend to ensure its services are available to reach all kinds of communities – as the funding will enable us to offer remote access AI labs and cloud-based environments, which we will use to reach students in rural and under-served areas.”

Skills Minister, Jacqui Smith said: “This government is committed to supporting colleges and universities as engines of opportunity and growth up and down the country.

“This cash boost from government ensures young people are using the most up-to-date tech and facilities, helping them to secure a future in the well-paying, highly-skilled jobs that are crucial for our Plan for Change.

“It will help build towards the Prime Minister’s target of two thirds of young people taking a gold standard apprenticeship or heading to university by the age of 25 – driving prosperity for families in every town and city.”