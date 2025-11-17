We visit the Thomas Telford college where ambition, careers education and well-roundedness are the keys to learning
Thomas Telford University Technical College (UTC) is a school where ambition shines and the school community thrives.
Students at Thomas Telford UTC, on the Springfield Campus off Cambridge Street, Wolverhampton, are taught that through ambition, respect, and community spirit, anything is possible.
Guided through a comprehensive list of core focuses and values, students thrive on academic and social excellence, in school and in their communities.
The school community strivves to develop students who are 'well-rounded and ambitious' - young people who are hungry to learn and contribute to their communities.
Under the leadership of the principal, Avtar Gill, the school promotes a 'clear and fair' routine in a purposeful and calm environment.
Mr Gill said: "We place a great value on developing well-rounded, ambitious young people through a clear set of core focus areas that shape everyday life at this school.
"Careers education and employer engagement sit at the heart of the UTC model, and remain a defining feature of the school's identity.
"This is supported by clear and fair routines that all students understand, ensuring exemplary behaviour and a calm, purposeful atmosphere.