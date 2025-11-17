We visit the Thomas Telford college where ambition, careers education and well-roundedness are the keys to learning

Students at Thomas Telford UTC, on the Springfield Campus off Cambridge Street, Wolverhampton, are taught that through ambition, respect, and community spirit, anything is possible.

Guided through a comprehensive list of core focuses and values, students thrive on academic and social excellence, in school and in their communities.

Principal Avtar Gill leads the school in excellence. Photo: Steve Leath

The school community strivves to develop students who are 'well-rounded and ambitious' - young people who are hungry to learn and contribute to their communities.

Students are taught to be ambitious and fair. Pictured are Liam, aged 16; Charvi, aged 15 and Isha, aged 15. Photo: Steve Leath

Under the leadership of the principal, Avtar Gill, the school promotes a 'clear and fair' routine in a purposeful and calm environment.

Mr Gill said: "We place a great value on developing well-rounded, ambitious young people through a clear set of core focus areas that shape everyday life at this school.

"Careers education and employer engagement sit at the heart of the UTC model, and remain a defining feature of the school's identity.

"This is supported by clear and fair routines that all students understand, ensuring exemplary behaviour and a calm, purposeful atmosphere.