Village primary school pupils win £300 in art supplies by taking top prize in Burtwarton Show poster competition

Year 1 pupils at Brown Clee CE Primary School in Ditton Priors designed the winning poster as part of a competition run by the Burwarton & District Agricultural Society.

After researching the show, children created a poster featuring elements associated with the event, including animals such as sheep and cows, a tractor, excited visitors, and a banner with the slogan 'No Farmers, No Food'.

Pupils at Brown Clee CE Primary School in Ditton Priors designed the poster for the Burwarton Show

The competition was sponsored by McCartneys, who provided the school with £300 worth of art supplies as a prize. Mary and John Uffold from the Burwarton Show visited the school to present the materials to the children.

John said: "Burwarton & District Agricultural Society held a competition this year for the Burwarton Show, for the best poster for the show and what it was all about.

"It was open to all primary schools in the area and Brown Clee submitted a very good entry and did very well indeed.

"They won the competition and as a result of that, they have been given art materials and equipment to progress with their work at the school and that was sponsored by local firm McCarthy’s, based in Ludlow.

"It was £300 for the first prize, £200 for the second, and £100 for third. The other schools that entered also received some money to help them with their educational facilities."

The much-loved Burwarton Show is held annually at Cleobury North, and brings together the best of British agriculture, the countryside, and entertainment.

Danny Harley, headteacher at Brown Clee CE Primary School, said he was delighted and pleasantly surprised by the win.

He added: "It did come as a shock. They are younger pupils taking part, and there were quite a few schools that had done it.

"They chose to do it together, six of them from the class, and produced a great poster together. It was a bit of a shock to win!

"The art supplies are very good and always useful, especially when art supplies are so expensive!

"It's a great thing to have and the amount came as a bit of a shock as well. It's amazing and a big help."