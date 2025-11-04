'We now move into an exciting new era' - Co-ed plans for prestigious Shrewsbury girls' school under new ownership

Shrewsbury High School is set to soon join the Inspired Learning Group (ILG) in a move that will "pave the way" for the only all-through, all-girls' school in Shropshire to accept male students for the first time in 140 years.

School leaders hope the change will help the school to "remain competitive".

Under the new owners, the school will continue to be led by the same management team, under the Headship of Darren Payne, with day‑to‑day operations, admissions, and curriculum continuing as normal.

Shrewsbury High School

ILG will become the new governing board at the school, while all teaching and support staff will transfer to ILG, ensuring that students experience uninterrupted learning and care.

ILG are also planning to invest in expanding nursery provision and enhancing facilities at the school.

Headteacher Darren Payne said: "We now move into an exciting new era, with a transition to a fully co-educational model.

"Our priority is continuity for our students, families, and staff, while thoughtfully broadening our offer.

"We will consult our community and set out a clear phased timeline for co‑education, ensuring the strongest possible academic and pastoral experience throughout.”

Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of the Girls’ Day School Trust said: “Under this new arrangement, more students will be able to benefit from everything Shrewsbury High School has to offer, helping the school remain competitive.

"We are immensely proud of the generations of students and their outstanding achievements, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of Shrewsbury High staff and the strong partnership with parents and the community."

The move to ILG is set to be completed on December 31, 2025.