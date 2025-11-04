Two Shropshire students honoured with British Citizen Youth Awards for outstanding service to their communities

Keira Mayhew, from Telford, and Walter Sulaman-Evans, from Shrewsbury, were each presented with British Youth Citizen Award (BCyA) Medals of Honour at the Palace of Westminster last Thursday (October 30).

Now in their ninth year, the awards recognised 22 inspirational recipients for their dedication, compassion, and service to their communities.

Keira was selected for her exceptional fundraising efforts, having raised more than £40,000 for animal charities across Shropshire.

Presenter Tim Vincent (left) with British Youth Citizen Award recipient Keira Mayhew and Laurna Woods CEO at Tigerbond

Meanwhile, Walter was honoured for his long-standing commitment to protecting the environment and helping animals. He has undertaken fundraising challenges, led awareness campaigns, and inspired others through social media.

The awards were hosted by TV presenter Tim Vincent, who praised the recipients for their compassion, selflessness, grit and determination.

Mike Faulkner, director of the BCyA said: "We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals with a BCyA. It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, education, and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities.

"The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow and we are humbled that BCyA patron Dame Mary, founder of Specsavers, has put her name to the prestigious group accolade, enabling us to broaden its recognition of young people in society."

Keira, a pupil at Shrewsbury High School, has supported animal rescue centres including Rainbow Rescue Telford, Jelly Exotics, Hilbrae Dog Rescue, Creature Comforts Rescue Centre in Mid Wales, and Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

She has been passionate about animal welfare since the age of eight, and since then she has raised an extraordinary £40,000 to support animal charities.

Keira Mayhew with her award

Among her achievements, Keira raised £3,000 for Creature Comforts Rescue Centre, helping to fund an otter enclosure and new dog pens.

She also regularly volunteers with Rainbow Rescue, helping to care for and rehabilitate hundreds of animals, and has organised cake sales, bingo evenings, raffles and tombolas, and sold handmade craft items to raise further funds.

Walter's journey to the award is rooted in a lifelong love of nature and animals. Earlier this year, he joined the newly launched International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals (IAPWA) Youth Ambassador Programme, becoming the organisation's first Official Youth Ambassador.

Presenter Tim Vincent (left) with British Youth Citizen Award recipient Walter Sulaman-Evans and Laurna Woods CEO at Tigerbond

Determined to inspire others, the 14-year-old launched his 'Walt Adventures' page on Instagram, in a bid to encourage other young people to engage with the natural world in sustainable and meaningful ways.

He also interviewed an international adventurer and fundraiser to learn more about responsible campaigning, has raised more than £1,000 for charitable causes and raised awareness of IAPWA’s mission.

The teenager also completed the Three Peaks Challenge, as well as a 10-mile charity walk, in support of environmental and animal welfare organisations.

Walter said: "I am very proud to have achieved it, it is one of those things that I will have for life. After all of that hard work, it is nice to be acknowledged for it."

Mum Yasmin Suluman added: "He has a very kind heart. His heart for the planet, animals and giving back fills dad Ian and I with so much pride."