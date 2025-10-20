'We do everything to make their lives better' - We visit the Telford primary school set against a stunning backdrop

With expansive grounds, a dedicated forest school area, and sweeping views of one of Shropshire's most iconic landmarks, Wrekin View Primary School and Nursery is proud to boast an inspiring environment for learning and play.

Since 2004, Wrekin View has proudly served its local community with a warm, welcoming approach that nurtures pupils from all walks of life. The school's vision is encapsulated in the mantra - "happy, successful, curious communicators" - that reflects its deep commitment to helping every child flourish both academically and personally.

Wrekin Primary School and Nursery in Wellington. Pictured (left to right): Nursery manager Hannah Barnett, Phoebe, Sasha and Ivy

Led by Headteacher Fiona Atherton, who joined the school in September last year, the school is committed to celebrating the unique potential of each pupil.

The school, that is part of the Learning Community Trust, is unique in that it caters for children aged two to 11. This early start gives staff the chance to make a lasting difference in children's lives.