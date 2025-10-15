Major school expansion projects completed across Telford delivering hundreds of new places
Hundreds of new school places have been created across Telford and Wrekin following a series of major school improvement and expansion projects.
Plus
By Luke Powell
Published
This summer saw the completion several schemes across the borough, delivering upgraded and new facilities to support growing communities and ensure pupils benefit from high-quality, inclusive learning environments.
Amongst the projects completed this summer was the creation of a new SEND hub at Newport CE Junior School, where a former caretaker's bungalow has been converted into a dedicated support space for children with special educational needs and disabilities.