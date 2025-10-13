'We all belong together' - School urges inclusive attitudes after children and parents 'identify others as not welcome'

Leaders at Broseley C of E Primary School and Little Owls Nursery sent a letter home to parents to emphasise the importance of "inclusion and belonging" after what they said was a number of conversations with parents and carers.

The letter, signed jointly by school headteacher Miss Killick and Little Owls nursery manager Stacy Hatton, said the organisations were "becoming more aware of children as young as pre-school age" and parents who "seem to identify other pupils as those who are not welcome in their spaces".

In the letter, which was posted online last week, bosses said staff at the two settings were "often spending precious time explaining to parents the processes that schools and nurseries are bound by in relation to inclusion".

Leaders at Broseley C of E Primary School and Little Owls Nursery have reached out to parents to emphasise the importance of "inclusion and belonging". Photo: Google

It continued: "We would like to thank you for understanding that one of our roles in this community is to model acceptance and celebration of all people, and that as establishments we are duty bound by admission codes and inclusion policies.

"Put simply: we do not choose which children do and don't attend with us (and if we were to choose, we would choose them all)."

The letter encouraged families to help "reinforce positive messages" about inclusion and belonging.

It concluded: “We ask for your support to achieve this by reinforcing positive messages about the importance and quality of education, as well as the need to be open to the idea that we are all different and we all belong together."