A Llandrindod Wells councillor has agreed to become a school governor

Councillor Robert Thomas showed an interest in filling a vacancy for a town council governor role at Ysgol Trefonnen Church in Wales School previously.

The role involves being a supportive ear and helping to provide strategic oversight and support to the school in meeting its vision of being an inspiring, nurturing and creative school that makes learning fun for all.

There is a commitment is to attend the four main governing body meetings per year and there are additional committees that meet twice a year and governors with responsibilities who meet with staff leads twice per year.

He said there are also monitoring activities in school a couple of times a year.

At September’s town council meeting Councillor Thomas said he intended to take on the role.

Members agreed that Councillor Thomas should become Ysgol Trefonnen School governor and town clerk Jane Johnston said she would notify the school officially.