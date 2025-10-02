'These extra spaces will support local families' - Two new nurseries open in Telford following government investment

Wombridge and Lawley Primary Schools are amongst 300 schools around the country to benefit from a share of £37 million in government funding to establish or expand nursery facilities.

Wombridge Primary School has welcomed 14 children to its new nursery, which is based in one of the school’s converted classrooms, and a further six children are set to join after the New Year.

Meanwhile, Lawley Primary School's new nursery opened this term with 16 children, with five more expected to join in January. There are still a number of nursery places available.

Lawley Primary is also continuing to participate in the Government’s breakfast pilot, which has been running since the start of the summer term. The initiative provides around 80 free breakfasts each day along with 30 minutes of free childcare.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (left) with Eileen Solomon, Headteacher at Wombridge Primary School, with nursery children. Pic: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, has welcomed the news.

She said: "It's great to see two new nurseries have opened this Autumn term, providing dozens of new places for three and four year olds after government funding was secured earlier this year.

"These extra spaces will support local families, particularly easing the pressure on those working families who are eligible for government funded childcare.

"It’s lovely to hear the children have settled into their new nurseries well and are already socialising with friends and starting their learning journey."

Nationally, 189 of the 300 government-funded new or expanded nurseries were up and running by September, following the initial £37 million investment to expand nursery provision.

Eileen Solomon, Headteacher at Wombridge Primary School, said: "We’re excited to welcome children and families to our new school-based nursery. Our friendly team provide a safe, fun, and inspiring environment where children can explore, play, and grow, preparing them for a confident start to school life."

Over the past year alone, Telford & Wrekin Council said an additional 240 early years places have been created in the borough through Department for Education capital funding, with a further 160 places added through the opening of new childcare settings.

Carol McQuiggin, Headteacher at Lawley Primary School, added: “We are delighted to have opened our brand new nursery here at Lawley. It’s already making such a positive difference for our children and families, giving the youngest members of our community the very best start to their education.

"The children have settled in brilliantly, and it’s wonderful to see their confidence and curiosity growing each day. This investment has created opportunities that will benefit families now and for years to come.”