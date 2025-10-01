Youth-led grant scheme empowers young people in Powys

Young people across Powys are taking the lead in shaping their communities through a youth-led grant scheme, funded by the Welsh Government and managed by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO).

Applications for the grant opened in June 2025, with 17 bids submitted - all written by young people aged 14 to 25 - requesting a total of £23,960.

Following a competitive selection process, five projects that support volunteering were awarded grants sharing the total fund of £6,550.

All funding decisions were made by a panel of young people, also aged 14 to 25, ensuring that youth voices guided the entire process.

The successful projects are Builth Pottery HWB / MOCA Cymru Social Enterprise which will receive £1,500

Funding will support creative, therapeutic pottery workshops for young people in rural Mid Powys. Participants’ work will be showcased in a public exhibition celebrating resilience, heritage, and hope for the future.

Hay Theatre CIC will get £1,400.

This project will enable young people to gain hands-on experience in costume and set design, props, technical roles, and creative workshops with the HayDay Dementia Café to support the Hay Senior Youth Theatre production of Towards Zero by Agatha Christie.

The Re-gen Union Project (part of The Blackthorne Trust) will receive £1,495.77

Young people will learn practical skills in composting, sowing, animal care, and soil health while growing food for themselves, local food banks, and their communities. An educational exhibition will share their work and promote sustainability in local schools and youth clubs.

Rekindle Youth Film Collective secures £1,420.40

Funding will help establish a neurodivergent-friendly youth film club in Newtown offering relaxed, accessible screenings. Participants will develop skills in planning, hosting, and producing creative projects such as zines or short films, with opportunities to collaborate with local cinemas and expand the club’s activities.

Dyfi Valley Explorers will get £733.83

The grant will support the transformation of an old tractor trailer into a shepherd’s hut using traditional construction techniques and stained-glass art. The hut will provide accessible overnight accommodation at the local Scout campsite for young people with additional needs and adult volunteers.

Clair Swales, PAVO CEO, said: “This youth-led initiative demonstrates the powerful impact of young people driving volunteering projects that support creativity, sustainability, inclusion, intergenerational connections, and community development across Powys.

“The lack of activities for children and young adults, alongside the risk of young people leaving the area, is a growing concern in the county. This initiative shows what’s possible when we listen to young people and work with them on projects they want to see in their communities.”