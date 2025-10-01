Powys primary schools can win vouchers for recycling batteries

Primary school pupils in Powys could win a share of up to £600 worth of vouchers for their school by recycling as many batteries as they can.

Powys County Council is once again running a free battery recycling competition and is encouraging primary schools in the county to sign up to be in with a chance of winning a share of up to £600 worth of Amazon vouchers.

Participating primary schools will be provided with a free battery box and can start collecting used household batteries as soon as they sign-up to the competition. Schools will have until the end of the school year (July 2026) to collect as many batteries as possible. Most every-day batteries (under 4kg) can be added to the collection box. These can be found in rechargeable or single-use battery-operated electrical and electronic equipment like radios, game controllers and toys, remote controls, hearing-aid devices, etc.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “This competition not only gives schools the chance to win some vouchers, but it also encourages pupils and their families to recycle their batteries. Last year 48 Powys primary schools took part in the competition, collecting and recycling over three tonnes of batteries! I would urge every school in the county to sign up this year and get recycling.

“Batteries are made from recyclable metals including steel, lead, cadmium, zinc, lithium and mercury. Each battery collected by a school will be taken apart and the recovered materials used to make new batteries and other items, rather than being lost forever.

“Teaching our future generations about the importance of recycling is a really important job. Participating schools will be instilling good recycling behaviours messages to the pupils and helping their communities cut carbon emissions, boost recycling rates, and inspiring everyone to recycle more.”

The competition is being sponsored by the European Recycling Platform, the council’s compliance scheme for waste electrical and electronic equipment and batteries.

Teachers, governors and parents are being encouraged to sign up their local primary school and start collecting those batteries. To get involved, please contact the council by emailing schoolsbatteries@powys.gov.uk