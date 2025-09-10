Leighton C.P. School has officially been removed from the list of schools requiring significant improvement by Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales.

The decision by Estyn, which has been welcomed by Powys County Council, marks the culmination of months of hard work, collaboration, and commitment to positive change.

During their monitoring visit in July, Estyn found that the school had made sufficient progress in addressing previous concerns.

Safeguarding procedures have been significantly strengthened, creating a secure and well-managed environment. Leadership and self-evaluation have improved, with staff working collaboratively and governors playing a more active role.

Teaching quality has progressed, particularly in mathematics and digital competence, with pupils showing increased confidence and engagement. While writing remains an area for development, especially among older pupils, the curriculum now offers more meaningful learning opportunities, and pupils are developing greater independence and pride in their work.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “This is fantastic news for Leighton C.P. School and a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in its improvement journey.

“The progress made in safeguarding, leadership, teaching quality, and pupil outcomes is impressive. I’m particularly pleased to see the strengthened collaboration between the school and the council, which has helped create a safer and more effective learning environment for pupils.

“We will continue to work together to build on these successes and ensure sustained improvement for the future.”

Mrs Lindsay Clarke, Acting Headteacher of Leighton C.P. School, added: “We are thrilled with Estyn’s recognition of the progress we’ve made. This outcome reflects the collective effort of our staff, governors, pupils, and families.

“We’ve worked hard to build a strong safeguarding culture, improve teaching and learning, and ensure our pupils are supported to thrive. We remain committed to continuing this journey of improvement and providing the best possible education for our children.”