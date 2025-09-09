Village primary school where parents feel 'lucky' to send their children celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Bishop Hooper Church of England Primary School in Ashford Carbonel near Ludlow has been praised as a "friendly school that welcomes all".

After an inspection on June 24 and 25, the school's personal development of pupils and early years provision has been rated 'outstanding', while the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management have been graded 'good'.

In a report published on Monday (September 8), Ofsted described the school's provision for wider development as "exceptional". Inspectors were impressed with a wide range of rich opportunities for pupils through clubs, including handbells, dance and sports.

Pupils at Bishops Hooper CofE Primary School celebrate the glowing Ofsted report

The school was also praised for having high expectations of pupils who "achieve well". Ofsted said parents and carers of pupils were "unanimously positive" about the school.