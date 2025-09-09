Ranked: The best 19 primary schools in Shropshire as revealed by The Telegraph's new league table

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings such as 'Outstanding' or 'Good' for schools, The Telegraph has developed a new primary school league table.

The ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system based on nine key performance indicators.

The ranking draws on data from the 2023/24 academic year, measuring factors such as exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress.

Here are the best primary schools in Shropshire, according to The Telegraph.

Norbury Primary School and Nursery

Norbury Primary School. Picture: Google

Rating: 36/40. The south Shropshire primary school is the joint-best in the region. The school had a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, with 71 per cent, in contrast to 61 per cent.

The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 108.7.

St Lucia's CofE Primary School & Nursery

Rating: 36/40. A whopping 89 per cent of children at the primary school in Shrewsbury met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 107.

Rushbury CofE Primary School

Rating: 36/40. 75 per cent of pupils at Rushbury CofE Primary School met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 107.

Corvedale CofE Primary School

Rating: 36/40. 86 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106.3.

Stottesdon CofE Primary School

Rating 36/40. The primary school had 94 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106.3.

Moorfield Primary School

Moorfield Primary School in Newport. Picture: Google.

Rating: 35/40. 85 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 110.7.

Welshampton CofE Primary School

Rating: 35/40.The primary school had 75 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 107.

St Mary's Bluecoat CofE Primary School

Rating: 35/40. 71 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 107.

St Edward's CofE Primary School

Rating: 35/40. The primary school had 71 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106.3.

Windmill Primary School

Windmill Primary School in Telford

Rating: 35/40. 72 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106.

Morville CofE Primary School

Rating: 34/40. 57 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 108.3.

Shrewsbury Cathedral Catholic Primary School and Nursery

Rating: 34/40. The primary school had 70 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 108.

Hodnet Primary School

Hodnet Primary School

Rating: 34/40. 71 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 107.3.

Sheriffhales Primary School and Preschool

Rating: 34/40. The primary school had 67 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 107.

Wilfred Owen Primary School

Wilfred Owen Primary School in Shrewsbury

Rating: 34/40. 73 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106.

Stokesay Primary School

Rating: 34/40. The primary school had 80 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106.

Claverley CofE Primary School

Rating: 34/40. 75 per cent of pupils met KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106 .

St John the Baptist CofE Primary School and Nursery

Rating: 34/40. The primary school had 77 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 106.

Longlands Primary School

Rating: 34/40. The primary school had 77 per cent of its children meeting KS2 standard. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) was 105.