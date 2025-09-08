We visit the Shropshire village school at the top of a hill with a fascinating connection to 10 Downing Street

From its picturesque location to its strong community links, the rural school, with just 93 pupils aged between three and 11, has much to be proud of.

The school's building is built from Grinshill sandstone - the same locally quarried material used in the construction of 10 Downing Street.

Beatrix Hyde-Follmer (left) and Darcie Ralphs in the school's garden with a scarecrow. Photo: Steve Leath

Quarried in the area, Grinshill sandstone has been used extensively throughout the UK for many hundreds of years, and the school is extremely proud that its walls reflect the amazing heritage of the area.

Given its location on top of a hill just outside the village of Clive, north of Shrewsbury, getting to the school each day is also no easy feat, and isn’t as straightforward as a drop-off at the gates.

The famous Grinshill sandstone is a feature in the school's playground. In picture: George Trow (left) and Bardy Currie. Photo: Steve Leath

With minimal vehicular access, pupils, parents, and staff walk up the hill to school, taking in the beautiful, far-reaching views of the surrounding Shropshire countryside.

Asked what makes Clive CofE Primary School and Nursery special, headteacher Nicola Brayford said: "I think it is its location. It sits at the top of a hill with the most amazing views.