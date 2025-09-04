Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin schools beat national attendance average – councils pledge more support for families

Both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council have stressed the importance of school attendance – with more people turning up across both authority areas over the past year than the national average. However, they say they are available to support any students and families who may be struggling.

In Shropshire, 93.3.% of students attended school during 2024/25 – just above the national average of 93.1%. According to a graphic that it has shared, it falls between the “concerned” and “slightly concerned” spectrum.

Councillor Andy Hall, Cabinet member for children and education, said: “For some students the start of September is something they look forward to, but for others this period of change and settling back in to school can feel like a challenge.

“In our Education Access Service we understand that these worries can be significant for a student and their family, so we are here to help and support and our team are happy to offer advice.

“The start of the new academic year is a crucial time to attend school, settling in and developing good routines as well as meeting new teachers and seeing friends. Even a few days’ absence can significantly impact on a student’s outcomes and future opportunities.

“Shropshire Council has invested in support to help students and families with positive attendance and there have been excellent outcomes, with attendance in Shropshire at 93.3% for last academic year – above the national figure.

“We are increasing our support for schools this year with new opportunities, training and resources – and we are aspirational towards even better outcomes for students this year. Every day in school and being on time counts.”

Meanwhile, in Telford and Wrekin, the attendance figure was 93.8% – an improved figure compared to the previous year.

“We adopt a support first approach in line with government guidance to help students and their families, who may find attending school difficult,” said Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills.

This approach sees us work in partnership with educational settings, pupils and families to identify and remove barriers and to provide tailored support to improve attendance.”