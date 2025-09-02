Parents or carers of children who are now in Year Six have until Friday, October 31 2025 to complete their application.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “All parents/carers should complete this application as soon as possible for a place in a secondary school in September 2026.

“If it is not completed in time, then this may jeopardise their child’s place at their preferred school.”

Parents/carers need to complete an online application by Friday, October 31 2025 by visiting www.powys.gov.uk and searching Applying for a School Place.

If you are unable to apply online please contact admissions@powys.gov.uk