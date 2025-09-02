Secondary school applications in Powys are now open
Applications are now open for children starting secondary school in September 2026, Powys County Council has said
Parents or carers of children who are now in Year Six have until Friday, October 31 2025 to complete their application.
Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “All parents/carers should complete this application as soon as possible for a place in a secondary school in September 2026.
“If it is not completed in time, then this may jeopardise their child’s place at their preferred school.”
Parents/carers need to complete an online application by Friday, October 31 2025 by visiting www.powys.gov.uk and searching Applying for a School Place.
If you are unable to apply online please contact admissions@powys.gov.uk