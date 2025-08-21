GCSE results day: Thousands of Shropshire students celebrate results with smiles and a jump for joy

It might feel hard to believe, but this year's GCSE cohort were in Year 6 when the pandemic struck in March 2020, with their transition to 'big school' overshadowed by lockdown and remote learning.

Now, thousands of teenagers are bidding farewell to those same schools and progressing on to sixth forms, college or training.

But first, they'll be collecting their GCSE results this morning and hoping to celebrate success after their summer exams.

Pupils will be able to collect their results from around 8am, although times vary across different schools.

Some students in the West Midlands are taking part in a pilot scheme with the Education Record app, which will deliver their results to their phones from 11am.

Kayleigh Bennett, Amelia Powell and Lucy Wainwright, all 16, celebrating their results at the Sir John Talbot School in Whitchurch

Ahead of the results, Headteacher at Telford Langley School, Emma Blount wished pupils "all the best for the future".

She added: “We are very proud of every student. Many have achieved high academic grades and have secured their places for their next step in education.

"Every pupil has made great progress and overcome significant challenges, so they should all be proud of how hard they have worked."