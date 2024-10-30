Telford primary school gets new community space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The council announced today that the new bungalow extension at Lantern Academy has been completed.

The initiative has been supported by the Councillors' Pride Funds to create a vibrant community space that welcomes residents of all ages and "fosters a culture of learning and engagement".

The local authority said the newly refurbished bungalow offers an inviting environment for various activities, particularly catering for the region's youngest residents. The community space in Telford will offer a wide range of facilities and host health clinics, coffee mornings, offer free books for children, and hold mental health and cookery classes.

Residents of all ages will have the opportunity to get involved and and expand their leaning beyond the classroom.

The new community space at Lantern Academy has been completed. Picture: Telford and Wrekin Council

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, said: "The commitment shown by the community in supporting educational growth and ensuring resource availability for every child is something to be immensely proud of.

"It's great to see the range of activities available to young people to support them as they grow. From activities like 10 by 10 and Urban Games, we strongly believe that children across the borough should have equal access to life-enhancing activities. This community space is another great edition to opening up opportunities to our youngest residents.

"Children in Telford and Wrekin really are cared for and cared about. Together, we are creating a brighter future, one step at a time."

Head Teacher at Lantern Academy, Michelle Skidmore, added: "From the very first step to the last finishing touch, this space was designed to be a hub of opportunity and growth.

"We are especially thrilled about hosting the Happy Healthy Active Holidays events here, where children can explore the joys of healthy eating, staying active, and nurturing their emotional well-being.

"Empowering our young residents with the ability to communicate their feelings and embrace healthy habits is crucial. Such skills not only benefit them now but will continue to serve them as they mature within our borough."