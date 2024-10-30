Delight as Telford primary school graded 'outstanding' across the board by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited St George's CofE Primary School on October 1 and 2 after the school was granted exemption from routine inspection until November 2020 due to being graded 'Outstanding' during 2014.

The school has since maintained its high standards as a recent report from the education watchdog stated the Telford primary school's 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'personal development', 'leadership and management' and 'early years provision' is 'Outstanding'.

The report said that the school "works relentlessly" to ensure that each pupil receives a high-quality education, develops independence and learns the importance of being responsible active members of the community.