Shrewsbury art students' grades among best in country

It was only on returning to their Shropshire college that the art students found out how good their marks were in GCSE Art.

Amanda (left), Ginny and Miss Sarah Williams

Concord College’s Ginny Fu, 16, and Amanda Chan, also 16, have been told they were among the country’s top scoring students for their art exams.

Both scored maximum marks in all components of the GCSE exam, placing them in a small group of the most outstanding art students nationwide.

In celebration a small selection from Ginny and Amanda’s GCSE Art portfolios is currently on display in the Acton Burnell-based college’s art department - and as an inspiration to other students.

Both girls were taught by Miss Sarah Williams who spoke today of their approach to art and tackling new challenges.

“Academic and intellectual courage are necessary to be successful in art and both girls described how their GCSE study of Art had helped them to be more able to challenge and push themselves in all areas,” she said.

“Being prepared to try something without the guarantee that it will lead to what they expected in their art has given both confidence that they can apply in their other studies and outside of the classroom,” Miss Williams added.