'No arrests' after anonymous call stops Bridgnorth school bus in its tracks - police

Officers had attended Oldbury Wells School, in Bridgnorth, on Fridayafternoon following an 'anonymous call' they had received.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers had attended the vehicle and checks of the condition of the bus and relevant paper where done.

"All was in order," said the spokesperson. "No arrest was made."

Lee Tristham, the school's headteacher, said alternative provision was made to get the children home.

"The police arrived at site following an anonymous call they had received raising concerns about one of the buses being used by the local authority transport providers.

"This led to the police undertaking various checks with the company concerned which slightly delayed the departure of students who would normally access an identified route, alternative provision was put in place while checks were carried out so that students could travel home safely.

"Once all checks were completed by the police, the bus was able to leave.

"The local authority have further followed up with the transport provider; due to the timing of the events at school they have put alternative provision in place for the start of this week while they completed their further checks to ensure that everything involving the police had been completed."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said investigations are continuing between council officers and the police following the incident.