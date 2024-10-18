Derwen College students' graduations celebrated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire college for 16–24 year olds with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), marked the achievements of 35 students.

Former students and their families from across England and Wales were welcomed to the grand occasion at the Lion Quays Hotel and Resort, near Oswestry.

They were joined by community and county representatives including High Sheriff of Shropshire, Brian Welti, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mike Isherwood, and Councillor of Selattyn & Gobowen Craig Emery.

Staff, governors, and supporters also attended theoccasion to celebrate the inspirational achievements of students, ready to take on the next stages of their lives.

Certificates and trophies were awarded to students and supported interns from the college’s sites in Gobowen, Telford and Walford, by the High Sheriff and College Principal and CEO Meryl Green.

Emily with K Kimber and Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner

Students were recognised for outstanding progress in their work, independence, sports and leisure and for kindness, consideration and resilience.

Drinks were served by the college’s hospitality students, and entertainment provided by street dance team Derwen Dance Crew (DDC) and sign, song and dance group Derwen on Tour (DOT).

The ceremony was opened by Ms Green, with closing speech from the College’s Chair of Governors K Kimber.

Tom Crone with Meryl Green and High Sheriff Brian Welti.

The principal thanked everyone involved in making the celebration of so many outstanding individual accomplishments a very special day, before wishing graduates well in their future endeavours.

She said: “Graduates, make the most of the foundations you have built as you move onto jobs, college courses, voluntary work, supported or independent living. Whatever you are doing, these are exciting times. We wish you all the very best in your futures and we, at Derwen College, had a wonderful time with you and are honoured to be part of your story.”

Special achievement winners were: Hospitality & food Emma Briscoe cup – Freya Oliver; Horticulture Frank Matthews cup – Morgan Evans; Retail cup – Justin Harley; Neil Jew Cup for Outstanding Student in Performing Arts – Megan Probyn; Richard Dodd Memorial Trophy for Learning for Life – Chloe Martin;

Nurture Cup – Caitlin Hooper; Outstanding Satellite Students (Walford) award – Dylan Estabrook; Outstanding Satellite Student (Telford) – Ethan Patrick; Supported Internship cup – Emily Patterson; Mary Morris Bowl for Independence (residential students) – Sophie Dempsey; Paddy Hughes Cup for Independence (day students) went to Elizabeth Knox; The Boulton Shield (leisure) – Tom Crone; The Susannah Ruth Trophy (sport) – Justin Harley; The William Chapple Cup for Kindness and Consideration for Others – Arielle Nardone; The Irene Gull Award for Student Voice – Lauren Twomey and Jasmine Yarsley; The Caitlin Kelly Spirit Award, recognising resilience – Millie Seymour Hignett & Jordan Cooke; Susannah Ruth Overall Outstanding Student of 2024 – Chloe Martin.