Harry Lowbridge, who starred in his first episode of the ITV soap on Friday as bad boy Logan Radcliffe, went back to Bridgnorth Endowed School to see his old drama teacher David Lewis and inspire youngsters.

Harry's role in the long-running primetime soap is a far cry from his days performing in school plays in Bridgnorth and with the Central Youth Theatre in Wolverhampton.

While he was back at the school, Harry "took a trip down memory lane" at where he used to take part in school shows, and did a question and answer session with year 11 drama students.

Coronation Street actor Harry Lowbridge, 25 originally from Wolverhampton, back at Bridgnorth Endowed School where he studied

Shropshire's Harry Lowbridge is Coronation's Street's newest villain, Logan Radcliffe. Picture: ITV

A proud Mr Lewis reminisced about twisting Harry's arm to take part in the school production of Peter Pan back in 2014.

"We had 168 students audition for it," Mr Lewis said. "He took a little bit of persuading.