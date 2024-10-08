Catering students' talents launch takeaway service for staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Orange Tree @ Home is offering a selection of hot and cold meals, prepared by its cookery students under guidance from expert lecturers.

The meals are available to buy from the Haybridge campus on a Tuesday and Thursday, from 4.30pm to 5pm.

The service was launched this week with a selection which included a variety of soups, jerk chicken and rice, stuffed lamb breast in braising liquor, fishcakes with mint puree, and lemon drizzle cake.

Andy Turner, director of vocational studies at Telford College, said: “We’ve launched this new initiative as a chance for people to get their evening meals sorted, and support our catering students in the process.

“We’re offering generous portions at affordable prices, starting at £1.50, and all the food will be fully labelled with ingredient and allergen information.”

All cooked meals will be supplied with heating instructions and where appropriate will be served in microwaveable containers.

The Orange Tree is the base for Telford College’s catering courses.

It has two professional kitchens, giving students chance to put their catering skills to the test in a realistic working environment, similar to a large restaurant or hotel.

The college is planning to open the Orange Tree restaurant for table service to the public after October half term.

There will be a variety of seasonal menus throughout the year and members of the public will be able to book a table through the college website.

More details will be published soon.

Telford College offers three professional cookery training courses, all offering training for anyone seeking a career in the food sector.

For more details, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/join-us/our-courses/full-time/