U-turn over school closure plan

The U-turn six months into the financial year means that savings of more than £600,000 over two years will need to be found in other ways by the department.

The original proposals to close a unit were part of this year’s budget, which was agreed last February.

Remodelling the Pupil Referral Units (PRU), which are based in Brecon and Newtown, was estimated to save the council £325,555 this year and £251,285 next year.

The fate of the PRU’s was last discussed at a meeting of the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet in July.

At that meeting questions were asked by opposition councillors about a £120,000 money transfer known as a virement, which is being used to fund an external review of the PRU’s.

This followed a scathing inspection report published by the education watchdog Estyn, which said the PRU’s required “significant improvement.”

Conservative Councillor Pete Lewington has asked again what was happening with the PRU’s.

He said: “We were told that the realised savings would be a result of consolidating the service into one site and that a full business case was being written.

“The lack of communication and clear direction for this proposal continues to cause much concern and anxiety for the staff at these two PRUs who have legitimate concerns for their future.

“They need to be told what will be done and when.”

Education portfolio holder, Liberal Democrat Councillor Peter Roberts explained “Following the change of leadership within the education service, the new director and heads of service have carefully reflected on the proposed changes and savings and do not believe that consolidating the PRU into one is the best course of action for Powys.

“The service has communicated with the staff that there will be no closure of either PRU.

“It is the intention that two PRUs will remain to serve the needs of all Powys.”

Councillor Roberts said that due to “increasing demand” for behavioural and wellbeing support, which is also seen nationally, the education department is re-developing its “Inclusion Strategy.”

This could be ready for scrutiny later this year.

Councillor Roberts added: “The service are addressing these savings through different methods.”

PRUs are small specialist schools that deal with children who need greater support than mainstream schools can provide.

Pupils attend PRUs for a range of reasons, including exclusion from mainstream school due to behavioural issues, mental health issues and illness.