Charity group set up to support school as chair reveals it has a yearly library budget of just £100

Volunteers have come forward to form The Friends of Welshpool High School in a bid to support the school, which is believed to be one of the lowest funded per pupil in Wales.

A small board of trustees has already been established and additional members are now being sought, with the group having lodged an application with the Charity Commission to become a Charitable Incorporated Organisation, providing support for the high school students.

The group’s chairman Dr Geoff Lanagan, who is also a Governor at the school, said: “As Lee Child, the best-selling author, who recently visited the school commented, the underfunding of the school is dreadful. He was shocked to discover that the current budget for the school library is £100 per annum which represents 13p per pupil and, furthermore, there is no budget for a librarian.

“As a result of the school's budget deficit and general underfunding it was proposed to set up a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), which would be registered with the Charity Commission specifically to support the students and high school.

“The objectives of the CIO are broad ranging and include but are not limited to fundraising and working with the head teacher and board of governors to disburse grants and awards.

“The CIO will be able to fundraise, apply for grant aid and accept donations from members of the public as well as local businesses.

“In essence the charity can offer support across a wide spectrum of activities such as the potential refurbishment of Theatre Clera which could again become available for community use.

“The Friends of Welshpool High School CIO is an ambitious project which could significantly benefit the pupils and school,” added Dr Lanagan.

The friends have already raised £1,870 with some of the money being used to provide Welsh language books and support pupil membership of the Urdd.

At the next meeting of the board of trustees the agenda will include appointing additional trustees and a permanent secretary.

The board will be seeking applications from people, preferably with a connection to the school or the area, who can bring additional experience and skills to the charity.

Anyone who would like to be involved or become a trustee can contact Dr Geoff Lanagan at geofflanagan@gmail.com, Alison Davies at ta_davies@msn.com, or Graham Breeze at cllr.graham.breeze@powys,gov.uk.