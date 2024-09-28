Double award win for Shropshire twins studying at different universities more than 125 miles apart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harry and Molly Key from Craven Arms both studied degrees in forensic science, achieving first class degrees, and have extraordinarily both won the Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences (CSFS) student award that is given to one student from each accredited university that offers a forensic course.

The twins both attended Stokesay Primary School, Ludlow CofE and Hereford Sixth Form before going their separate ways to obtain their degrees. Harry studied at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and has now began a master's degree in toxicology at the University of Birmingham, while Molly studied at the University of Worcester and is pursuing a career as a police officer.

Last year there were 28 winners of the award, and Molly said it is "pretty rate award to achieve, even more so for siblings or family members, let alone twins in the same year from different universities".

Harry and Molly Key

The 21-year-old's are extremely proud of one another for achieving the award, despite their brother/sister competitiveness, and it came as a pleasant surprise for Molly who was notified after her brother Harry.

She said: "I only found out the day before my graduation which was three months after Harry's. I was not expecting it at all, especially as I had not heard anything the coming weeks and days before my graduation.

"It came as such a surprise I was jumping up and down when I read the email. I immediately called my mum crying to share the news. I was in a state of shock and immense proudness of my achievement.

"Harry got his first so when I found out my award it was a relief as I didn't want him to be better than me. We did have some rivalry of which twin is better/smarter.

"I had won a scholarship and award in my first year for being the top student in the science department already and took the opportunity to study in New York for a semester in my second year, so in my mind I was already the better twin but this cemented it."

Harry added: "It was a shock. I could not believe we both got the award, I was very proud of my sister.

"I am very proud and I hope it will help boost my CV when looking for toxicology jobs in the future."