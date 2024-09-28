Celebrations as Wem school upgraded to 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The education watchdog visited Smallbrook School in Wem during June and has rated its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management as 'outstanding'.

The report begins stating Smallbrook is a "special space to learn" and that "all adults are committed to helping pupils to succeed".

Smallbrook School caters for students with social, emotional and mental health issues, and says it has smaller class sizes to "really promote the safe and nurturing ethos" that they want to create for their students.

Inspectors were impressed with the school's curriculum, support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), and behaviour. The school has been upgraded from a previous rating of 'good' from an inspection during September 2021.