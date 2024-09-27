Shrewsbury special school celebrates Ofsted upgrade during recent inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Leaders at Bettws Lifehouse in Shrewsbury - a school for pupils with additional needs - are delighted after the centre was upgraded from 'Requires Improvement' during an inspection between July 9 and July 11.

The school's quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision have all been rated 'Good' by the education watchdog.

The Ofsted report says pupils "thrive" and that staff "make sure they understand each pupil". Students are also said to "quickly begin to flourish".

Staff at Bettws Lifehouse in Shrewsbury are celebrating after being upgraded to 'Good' by Ofsted

Managing director of the school in Kingsland Grange, Kay Jones, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Ofsted have graded Bettws Lifehouse as good in every single area.

"It is fantastic and a real reflection of the work our staff do and the achievements by our wonderful pupils every single day.

"We are particularly pleased to read in their report that the inspectors recognise the importance of the relationships built here - they describe Bettws as a 'community that values kindness' and said the school's values "are a golden thread that runs through all aspects of school life".

"I don't think they could have described us in a better way, it is spot on and we are all delighted."

The special school opened during September 2022 and caters for up to 100 pupils, aged between five and 19-years-old. Pupils at Bettws Lifehouse have a range of communication and interaction needs, and social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

The site is said to have "regularly been full with so many children referred, through a complex process based on need, to the stable learning environment provided at Bettws largely from the Shropshire Council area but also from Dudley, Wolverhampton and Telford and Wrekin".

Headteacher Nici Jones says the school has been working hard to make the improvements outlined in a previous report from inspection in May last year.

She said: "We have made some changes following the inspection last year such as introducing a phonics scheme and all staff have been trained in this.

"It is making a big difference to progress and tracking that progress already - but nothing has changed in regards to the way pupils are treated and positive relationships are built, we are thrilled this vital part of our school has been recognised and celebrated in the latest report."

The Shrewsbury school's sister site, Bettws Cedewain in Welshpool, has recently had an annual monitoring inspection by Estyn, His Majesty's Inspectorate for Education and Training in Wales, in July.

The report concluded that the site met all the standards inspected.