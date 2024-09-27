Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St John's Catholic Primary School in Bridgnorth had previously been rated as 'Good' by the education watchdog, but following inspection on July 10 this year, the school has been downgraded.

In the latest report published on September 20, St John's is said to have "experienced turbulence since the previous inspection, including changes to leadership".

However, inspectors acknowledged that the school has 'subsequently implemented necessary improvements' and added that "some of the recent changes are already proving fruitful".

The primary school's 'quality of education' and 'leadership and management' was graded 'Requires Improvement' in the report. Meanwhile, 'behaviour and attitudes', 'personal development' and 'early years provision' at the school were rated as 'Good'.

On their website, St John's Catholic Primary School has outlined its priorities after the summer inspection, saying they will be purchasing new reading books that 'align more effectively with phonics', as well as promoting the "importance of high attendance and punctuality, discouraging term time holidays, and recognising the links between high attendance and achievement".