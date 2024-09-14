Telford school where 'significant number of pupils miss lessons' told to improve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors said that, despite pupils’ attendance improving, a significant number miss lessons which slows their progress through the ambitious curriculum that is in place at Telford Langley School.

“Overall, the quality of outcomes for pupils and their wider work are not as high as they should be,” they said.

The report also said that pupils’ understanding is not always checked well enough before moving on to the next part of the curriculum, and the school does not currently meet the requirements of the provider access legislation for careers education.

As a result, the inspectors said, ‘pupils in key stage 3 are not exposed to a wide range of opportunities to develop an understanding of all the routes available to them’.