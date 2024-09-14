Concerns raised that Welsh medium education in North Powys will be affected by primary school closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a meeting of Powys County Council's Learning and Skills scrutiny committee on Wednesday, September 11, members debated report recommending that the council starts the legal process to close Ysgol Bro Cynllaith in Llansilin on August 31, 2025.

The report explains that pupils would be expected to transfer to their nearest school in Powys which is Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant primary school.

But schools over the English border in Oswestry and Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog in Wrexham County Borough are closer to Llansilin than Llanrhaeadr.

According to the report Bro Cynllaith has only 26 pupils, and they cost £8,831 each, which is well above the county average spend per pupil of £4,729.

Plaid Cymru's Councillor Bryn Davies wanted all pupils in Bro Cynllaith to be offered "trochi" which is immersion in the Welsh language, ahead of transferring to Llanrhaeadr.

Ysgol Bro Cynllaith in Llansilin is under threat of closure. By Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Davies said: "If they don't enter the trochi scheme and the Welsh stream at Llanrhaeadr, the whole process would work against moving that school along the language continuum, which is really important, and the county has committed doing so."

He suggested that if pupils did not enter trochi scheme it might be better for them to be offered an alternative nearby Powys school.

Head of school transformation Marianne Evans said that, if all pupils from Bro Cynllaith transferred to Llanrhaeadr and chose the English stream, it would overtake the numbers in the Welsh stream.

Conservative group leader and county councillor for Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin, Councillor Aled Davies said: "Those who are committed to Welsh medium education are already going to Llanrhaeadr, the chance of these children following that path is quite limited."

As many of the parents travel to work in Oswestry, Concillor Davies believed that children would go there for their schooling.

He agreed with his brother (Councillor Bryn Davies) that trochi needed to be a "really easy option" in order for parents to choose Llanrhaeadr over other primary schools.

According to both Ms Evans and cabinet member for education, Liberal Democrat Councillor Pete Roberts, offering trochi before the consultation stage would create a problem.

This is because it could be seen as "pre-determining" the decision to close Bro Cynllaith.

Cllr Roberts said: "What can be done once the decision is taken is another matter.

"At this stage we need make the assumption that we are offering the same level of trochi as other places in the catchment, so as not being accused of creating an environment that is undermining the school."

Powys Independents Councillor Gareth E Jones said: "If pupils decide to go to another school either in Wrexham (County) or in England, will transport be provided."

Ms Evans said: "If pupils chose their closest school, we would have to provide transport regardless of whichever border."

Committee chairman, Conservative Councillor Gwynfor Thomas said: "We've raised very interesting points today."

Comments from the scrutiny committee will be added to the report and a decision on the school's future by agreeing to start the consultation process is expected at a meeting of the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet next Tuesday, September 17.