Telford College's Freshers' Fair welcomes more than 1,200 students

More than 50 exhibitors attended, including major local employers such as the NHS, Epson, Pave Aways, and Muller and universities from Keele, Bangor, Chester, Birmingham and South Wales.

College staff were also on hand to promoting student services, careers, higher education and employability courses, as well as Telford College’s brand new Sports Academy which launches this year.

Rosie Baldwin-Jones, enrichment co-ordinator at the college, said: “It’s been so busy, and our students have really enjoyed it. It’s been a great opportunity for them to network.

“We ran a ‘scavenger hunt’ which encouraged students to go and chat to every exhibitor, whilst also getting as much guidance and support as possible to help them with their future.”

Ellie Campbell, undergraduate student recruitment and access officer at Keele University, said: “Keele are here to help students integrate into Telford College and support them making their next steps.

“We’re going to be on campus throughout the next year to help students write their personal statements, budgeting and applications for university."

“It’s been a great event; we’ve had a lot of interest from new students about the courses we offer. We have new courses in sports, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and games design.”

One of the charities at the event included Midlands Air Ambulance, which was recruiting for volunteers to work at its charity shops.

Helen Perks explained: “We’re looking to give students vital work experience outside of college. It was a very busy day for us, and we’ve spoken to so many interested students.”