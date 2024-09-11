Ellesmere College to show special screening of film about Ukraine war

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We are U - a documentary film about five Ukrainian teenagers - will be shown at Ellesmere College on Friday (September 13) before director Olenka Severenchuk will partake in a virtual question and answer session with the audience.

Shropshire residents are also being invited to the showing that offers an insight into the lives of those living through war.

The documentary follows teenagers from five different Ukrainian cities - Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kakhovka, and Lviv. It follows the teenagers and their mentors over a six-month period, sharing the living-through-war experience as well as their dreams, and 'how-to-make-dreams-come-true projects'.

The film was brought to Ellesmere College by 14-year-old student Anna Polonska who is working with The Arts Centre manager Eliza Badham-Moore.

The documentary was created by savED - 'a charity developed to help Ukrainian children access education to return them to the right to study, socialise and prepare for future success'.

Ellesmere College student Anna Polonska and The Arts Centre manager Eliza Badham-Moore

Year 11 student at the Shropshire school, Anna, said: "I am so pleased this film can be brought to Ellesmere College to show other students just what it is like to live through war as a teenager.

"It is sure to be an emotional evening and I think many people will have many questions for Olenka afterwards."

Arts Centre manager Eliza added: "We are delighted to be able to show We are U here at the college to not only our own students, but others who would like to come along and experience this opportunity.

"It is a real coup that we have the opportunity to host a virtual question and answer session with the director afterwards and we are honoured to do so, I am sure everyone who attends will learn a lot."

The film will be screened at 7pm on Friday in The Arts Centre at Ellesmere College. The Shropshire school says it is 'one of just a few' universities and colleges across the UK who are showing the film.