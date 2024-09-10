'Inadequate’ nursery bounces back to 'good' months after controversial downgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year, Earlyworld Nursery in Stafford Park was slammed by inspectors who found that “leaders did not maintain the correct staffing qualification requirements across the setting at all times to ensure staff have the skills and knowledge to support children’s learning effectively", as they downgraded its 'good' rating from 2021.

They also said the quality of teaching and learning that children receive was inconsistent and weak, and some staff did not notice when children required additional support, although leaders claimed evidence they supplied was ignored and sent a complaint about the inspector's conduct.

However, following another inspection in August, the nursery has received a much better report, with inspectors recognising that it has strived to make the required changes.

“Leaders have accurately assessed the current strengths and weaknesses within the nursery,” said the inspectors.