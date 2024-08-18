'People will drop out over this!' Students protest University of Wolverhampton's campus bus cut

Naomi Glynn was joined at an open day yesterday by students from all over the country, some who are still studying at the university, others about to embark on further study such as a postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE) and some who had come back to lend their support to the campaign to have the service – between campuses in Wolverhampton, Telford and Walsall – reinstated.

Students protested outside the University of Wolverhampton's main campus about the axing of free inter campus travel. Pictured centre is organiser Naomi Glynn

Naomi, aged 32, will be starting the second year of an MSc in Occupational Therapy in September and lives with her mother in Castlecroft. She said the service, which was cut at the start of this month to save money, was 'vital' to her and other students who travel to Telford or Walsall up to five times a week.

And she claims new students visiting for an open day on Saturday had not been made fully aware of the cuts to the service, which the university says costs approximately £10 a trip. A university spokesperson announced the decision last month and said keeping the service going would be "difficult to justify".