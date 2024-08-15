Telford & Wrekin & Shropshire councils pass on their congratulations to students on their A-Level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire Council both passed on their best wishes to students in the county who collected their A-Level results today (Thursday August 15) and commended school staff and parents of students for their support.

Shropshire Council says it "recognises that the past few years have been particularly challenging for Shropshire's children and young people due to the ongoing impacts of educational disruption caused by the pandemic" and commended students for their "resilience and perseverance in taking public exams again this year."

Telford and Wrekin Council was proud to share great news coming from the region's college and from Newport Girls' High School.

The girl's school celebrated a further increase in the number of A* to A grades that students achieved and 77 per cent of all grades were at A* to a B. Meanwhile, Telford College's percentage of high-grade pass rates from A* to C has risen, and the college also reported its first set of T-Level results that included a 100 per cent pass rate for digital students, and health students' industry placement projects with the Integrated Care Service.

Results for vocational studies at the college included a 100 per cent pass rate in aviation, business, media, and public uniformed services.

Students from Shrewsbury College celebrate their A level results

Telford and Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: "Well done to every one of our students in Telford and Wrekin who have worked so hard towards this day and huge congratulations to all students who have achieved academic and vocational qualifications.

"Good luck and best wishes to all these young people as they take the next step towards further education or work.

"I also want to acknowledge the efforts and dedication of all those who have helped them succeed, including parents and carers, school staff, governors."

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council's Cabinet member for children and education, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, said: "I would like to say a huge congratulations to all our pupils who took exams this year and would like to acknowledge and praise their efforts and dedication.

"We understand that a significant amount of hard work goes into preparing for these exams, and I hope everyone has obtained the results they need to support their future aspirations. It’s wonderful to see our post-16 pupils achieving their goals and moving forward with their chosen career paths.

"After some tough years, it's great to see education and examinations returning to normalcy. I would also like to thank all the teachers, school and college staff, including the virtual school staff who support our looked-after students, for their incredible dedication in preparing young people for their next steps."