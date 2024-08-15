A-level results day: What university clearing is and top tips for calming nerves

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For those who don't achieve the grades they hoped for, it can feel like the end of the world, but it is important to stay calm, take a deep breath and explore your other options.

One of those is university clearing, which sees universities fill any remaining places on undergraduate courses after the main application deadline has ended.

With that in mind, we have put together a guide on all you need to know about clearing and top tips for calming the results day nerves.

What is clearing?

Clearing is a period where universities fill the remaining places on their courses.

It is open from July 5 and closes on October 21 and can be accessed through the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

It is your chance to secure a university place this September if, for whatever reason, you don’t hold any offers.

Students who have changed their mind about what or where they wish to study, and those who have applied outside the normal application window, can also use the clearing process.

Applicants will be able to add a clearing choice from 1pm on results day.

Can I appeal my A-level results?

Absolutely – if a student is unhappy with their grade they can ask their school or college to request that the exam board review the marking.

If there are still concerns after the review, the student can ask their school or college to appeal against the result.

Top tips for clearing

Ed Johnson, CEO and co-founder of online mentoring and career progression platform PushFar, says making a list of preferred universities in advance can help calm any clearing-related anxiety.

He said: "Universities all over the country will have availability on courses even on results day, and these are up-for-grabs for those going through clearing.

"Make a list of universities and courses they are interested in ahead of time, do your research and make some back-up options in case their initial choice is no longer available."

Regardless of how A-level results day goes remember there is always another path, whether that be packing your bags for a gap year, using the clearing process or enrolling in an apprenticeship.

And most importantly – stay calm. Whilst it may be tempting to let your nerves get the better of you, make sure to take a deep breath and avoid comparing yourself to others.