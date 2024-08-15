A Level Results Day: Schools and colleges across Shropshire report good news on exams

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fifty-one per cent of A Level grades awarded at Wrekin College were A*-B, which is an improvement of five per cent compared with 2023.

Twenty-nine per cent of the grades students achieved were either an A* or an A, which the college says is particularly impressive given that the number of top grades awarded this year is expected to fall as exam boards return to pre-pandemic grading standards.

This represents the school's most successful set of results in a decade.

Pupils have received offers from top universities across the UK including Oxford, Durham, Imperial College and King’s College, London.

A number of pupils will also be undertaking vocational qualifications through degree apprenticeships with globally renowned companies including PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Headmaster Toby Spence said: “We are incredibly proud of this year’s cohort of A-Level pupils who have shown outstanding levels of dedication, achieving a fantastic set of results. They should be very proud of their achievements across their chosen subjects.

“We are delighted that so many of our pupils have received the grades they need to gain entry to prestigious universities around the world.

“Equally we are happy to see that a number of our pupils have, after what can be an intense selection process, been accepted for well respected degree apprenticeships, something that we champion through our Wrekin Business School.

“Whatever their future holds, we wish each and every one of our students the very best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Grove Sixth Form Celebrates Great Post 16 results

The Grove Sixth Form in Market Drayton says it is thrilled to announce another year of remarkable progress in Level 3 qualification results, including A Levels.

A spokesperson for the sixth form said: "Students at the Grove Sixth Form have worked incredibly hard and shown great strength of character, resilience, adaptability and determination - all of which highlight and reflect the values of our school community and we couldn’t be prouder of their success.

"This is our second cohort of students that have studied on the LLS sports programme through the school with a focus on sports coaching and development with several securing international scholarships based upon their experiences.

"Many of our students have secured places at universities across the country, while others are pursuing apprenticeships. We are pleased to have such dedicated and talented young adults representing our Sixth Form and we watch with interest as they embark on their next steps. No matter the direction they choose, we are confident that the education and experiences they’ve gained at the Grove Sixth Form will empower them to excel in the future.

Mitch Allsopp, Headteacher of the Grove School and Sixth Form, shared his pride in the students' accomplishments, stating, "I am incredibly proud of our students for their brilliant A-Level results this year, behind each grade sits hours of hard work and commitment. Their perseverance and dedication has truly paid off, and I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward. We wish them the best of luck for the future and look forward to hearing about their continued achievements and welcoming them back to Team Grove to share their inevitable success."

St John Talbot's School and Sixth Form

Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form in Whitchurch has announced 'another year of outstanding A-Level results'

They say this reflects the dedication and perseverance of students and staff delivering their vision of Achievement Through Caring.

A 'significant number' of students have secured places at prestigious universities, while others are embarking on apprenticeships.

Tim Stonall, Headteacher of Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form, expressed his delight with this year’s results, saying, "I am immensely proud of our students for their exceptional A-Level achievements. Their commitment and hard work have been truly inspiring, and I am confident they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward. We wish them all the best for the future and eagerly await news of their continued successes."

Marches Sixth Form celebrates continued success in A-Level results

Marches Sixth Form has announced "another year of significant progress in A-Level results".

A spokesperson said: "We are incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments and look forward to their bright futures as they embark on the next steps in their academic and professional journeys.

"Many of our students have secured places at universities across the country, with others choosing to pursue apprenticeships or employment.

"Whatever path they have chosen, we are confident that the skills, knowledge, and values they have developed at Marches Sixth Form will serve them well in the future."

Sally Wilmot, Headteacher, said: "Our students have shown incredible resilience and determination throughout their time at Marches Sixth Form, and this year's A-Level results are a testament to their hard work and commitment.

"I am immensely proud of what they have achieved, and I know they will continue to excel as they move on to the next stage of their lives. We wish them all the very best and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

As a school community, we remain committed to supporting our students in achieving their full potential. We celebrate their successes today and look forward to continuing this positive trend in the years to come.

Idsall School and Sixth Form proudly announces 'strong A-Level Results'

Idsall School and Sixth Form has announced a year of 'strong A-Level and BTEC Level 3 results across a wide range of subjects'.

"These results reflect the ongoing progress within our school particularly those that entered a fourth A Level and achieved an A*-B in an additional language," said a spokesperson.

"This is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are excited to see a large number of our students have been accepted into respected universities, while others are choosing to pursue apprenticeships, or other exciting opportunities."

Michelle King, Headteacher of Idsall School and Sixth Form, shared her pride in the students' achievements, stating, "I am immensely proud of our students and their excellent A-Level results this year. Their hard work and commitment have been truly remarkable, and I am certain they will continue to achieve great things in the future. We wish them all the best in their next steps and look forward to hearing about their future successes."

Oswestry School celebrating A Level Results

Oswestry School celebrates stellar success at A Level

Oswestry School pupils have achieved almost double the number of A* grades compared to 2023 with just under 10 per cent of grades at the top grade and well over half of all grades within the A*-B bracket.

Eight pupils achieved an impressive clean sweep of A* and A grades, including head boy Myles Wilkinson who goes on to study biology at the University of Oxford having already been awarded a Choral Scholarship.

A high proportion of the year group have likewise secured places at top Russell Group universities including the universities of Durham, Warwick and York with school leavers going on to courses ranging from traditionally popular subjects such as Law, Engineering and Accountancy to emergent areas including Digital Animation, Artificial Intelligence, and Sports and Coaching Science.

Headmaster Peter Middleton said: “I am very proud indeed of our pupils, all of whom have worked exceedingly hard during the course of their Sixth Form studies.

"Their results are testimony to the endeavour and effort put into their academic work, and likewise reflect the outstanding academic and pastoral support they have received from their teachers,tutors and the wider Sixth Form team.

"They have all found their forte at Oswestry School, and I’ve no doubt they’ll go on to great things as they embark upon the next exciting phase in their educational journey. We wish them well as they venture forward!”

As part of the school’s 2030 strategic vision - Forte - recent developments at Oswestry School have seen the opening of the newly-refurbished Sigi Faith Sixth Form Centre in September 2023, the opening of an innovative and exciting first co-educational Sixth Form boarding house in September 2024, and the broadening of the Sixth Form curriculum to include a wider range of subjects including new options such as Media Studies and Computing.