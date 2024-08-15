A-Level results 2024: Students across Shropshire receiving their grades

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Whether today marks the end of their academic journey or the beginning of their road through higher education, thousands of students are today finding out if their hard work has paid off.

Both Shrewsbury and Telford Colleges have praised students for their work and forecast a great day for results in the county.

Principal of Shrewsbury College, James Staniforth, said he was thrilled with the "fantastic results" of this year's cohort.

The A-Level results surpassed last year's results, with over 98 per cent of students receiving a pass rate, and 47 per cent achieving a A*, A or B. 67 of their students achieved AAA or better in the results, with nine students getting three A*'s.

There were also excellent outcomes for students studying vocational courses, with 210 students achieving a triple distinction, 86 of whom achieved a tripe star distinction - the highest possible grade.

He said: “These fantastic results are a testament to our students' hard work, dedication, and resilience, as well as the unwavering support and expertise of our staff.

"Shrewsbury Colleges Group strives to create an environment that fosters academic excellence and a passion for lifelong learning. I am thrilled to see our students achieve their goals and look forward to their future successes.

Students from Shrewsbury College are today celebrating their A-level results

"I know that all of our students have worked very hard over their time with the college. I am positive they will succeed in whatever path they take after leaving us. We wish them all the best fortune in their next stage in life."

Telford College is also celebrating yet another strong set of results for its A-level, technical and vocational courses as the percentage of high-grade pass rates from A* to C has risen again, with many students accepted into their first-choice university.

The college also reported its first set of T-Level results, which included a 100 per cent pass rate for digital students, and 100 per cent pass rate for health students’ industry placement projects with the Integrated Care Service.

Vocational study highlights included 100 per cent pass rates in aviation, business, media, and public uniformed services.

“We’re very proud of the achievements of all of our students with this strong set of results,” said principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood.

“They deserve huge credit for working very hard to do well in their exams, overcoming significant challenges which have been unique to this generation of students.

Maddie Bethwaite, Beth Appleton and Brooke Spence at Telford College

“I am also sure they would want me to thank our staff for all the hard work they have done on their behalf.”

But for those whose results have fallen short of what they hoped, there are still plenty of options available to them.

Analysis by the PA news agency suggests more courses are available at top institutions through clearing in the day before A-level results day than at the same point last year.

Clearing is the last chance stage of the university application cycle which allows universities to fill remaining spaces on courses, giving students with worse or better grades than they expected the chance to apply.

Education experts have predicted that a number of British universities will be competing for school and college leavers on A-level results day to fill their places amid financial pressures.

It's been suggested that a decline in the proportion of UK school leavers applying to higher education, and a fall in demand from overseas applications, had led to greater competition among institutions this year.