Shropshire university responds to claims students suffered sexual and physical abuse in 'hazings'

The vice-chancellor of Harper Adams University, based in Edgmond near Newport, has issued a lengthy response to a report in a national newspaper claiming it allowed "endemic physical abuse" during what were termed 'hazing' ceremonies.

The Telegraph reported details from what it said were official internal investigation documents that described students being "sexually abused", "lashed with belts", and "forced to consume bodily waste".

Responding to the report, vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said the "confronting and disturbing" account described incidents which took place "a number of years ago".

He said: "Our concern at the time was and remains with all of the individuals who have been affected by this case. From the outset I want to be clear, as I have been since starting at Harper in 2021, any acts or words which harm or humiliate others are not and will never be acceptable in our community.

"Where the people responsible for causing harm or humiliation can be identified, their actions will face the full implications of the law and the university’s own disciplinary approaches."

Professor Sloan said the university had made considerable efforts to act against those involved in the case.

He said: "Despite our extensive efforts, establishing sufficient evidence to act against individual people was not possible in this case."

Professor Sloan insisted that the university had put policies and procedures in place to prevent such incidents – and deal with them if they do happen.

The vice-chancellor pointed to the 2021 implementation of a 'Joint Respect Policy', and an independent review of the policy that was undertaken in 2023.

The review, undertaken by Jacqui Clements Consulting, said the efforts of the university to implement the policy were "appropriate".

The report, published in February 2023, said: "While poor behaviour will arise in any community, we were shocked by some of the examples cited to us, and by aspects of the culture of the university that they illustrated.

"Nonetheless, given pressure on staff time and resources, and other priorities, we believe that the pace of change is appropriate."

Professor Sloan said the university will continue to work closely with the students' union to further the work.

He added: "I go back to where I started with concern for everyone affected by this incident and any other incidents which cause harm, humiliate or abuse.

"These acts and their effects on individuals are not representative of the values of this community. For all the good we achieve, one case of this nature is a case too many.

"At a time when communities across the UK are facing violence and threats, we must stand firm at this university and be clear that any such or similar acts and approaches will not be tolerated here."