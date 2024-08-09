New nursery and pre-school to open in Telford after £800,000 investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new facilities will open in Apley, Telford in September this year following investment by The Midcounties Co-operative.

The Co-op Little Pioneers Apley Telford nursery on Coopers Mill will open on September 2 and offer spaces for up to 100 children aged from three months to five-years-old.

The Midcounties Co-operative says its mission is to provide "a holistic, child-centric approach to education, helping every child to become their best selves whilst also learning about the communities and world they live in."

The new Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley Telford nursery will open on Monday, September 2, picture: Your Co-op Little Pioneers

Each child and family in the new Apley nursery will have an allocated key worker who will listen and work with them to make sure they get the best from nursery life, including updates on their child's progress and advice on toilet training, food, friendships, sleeping patterns and more.

The new nursery will feature three separate rooms will a 'tailored environment' for each age group.

The site will also have on-site parking, a large garden for outdoor play, and a designated parents' room where parents can catch up with their allocated key worker, access free WiFi and coffee for working, or relax.

Nursery fees will include all nappies and wipes used and nutritious snacks and meals throughout the day.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley will be hosting an official ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 22 that will be followed by an open day from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 14 where parents will be able to look around the nursery and have any questions answered.

Nursery manager at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley, Andrea Burton, said: "We are so proud of our new nursery in Telford. Not only does it look great, but it will provide an amazing environment where our children can grow and develop with the support of our excellent nursery team who have all been carefully selected and trained so they'll quickly feel like part of the extended family with parent priorities and children’s happiness front of mind.

"We're looking forward to welcoming all of our little pioneers as they begin or continue their education and development journey."