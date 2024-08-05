Private Shrewsbury school applies to build new boarding facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury School has applied to Shropshire Council requesting permission for an extension and internal alterations to its existing boarding facilities at The Grove House.

The building is already part of the school’s site, and a design and access statement included with the application says: “Over the past 450 years, the school has established and maintained a world-class reputation. However, if it is to continue to thrive it must plan ahead to ensure it meets future needs.”

The proposal is for an extension which would provide 16 single-bed dorms including new shared washrooms.

The resident would use the shared main social and pastoral facilities within the existing Grove House.