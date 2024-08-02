Specialist college near Oswestry celebrates students achieving Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Students at Derwen College, near Oswestry, were joined by families, staff, local dignitaries and sponsors at the event last month to mark the their dedication and efforts.

Shropshire's Deputy Lieutenant Veronica Lillis was joined by Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mike Isherwood, and Grand Master of Shropshire Freemasons Provincial Roger Pemberton to present the certificates to the students.

Pupils, Dylan, Jess and Orla were invited on stage to discuss their experiences of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and mentioned that 'although it was a challenging process, it was the 'encouragement and support from their peers and staff that got them through it'.

The college says that the students 'were incredibly proud of themselves', and Roger stated how impressed he was with their dedication, saying: "They should be so proud of their achievements."

Derwen College's Lizzie and Zara with their awards

The annual presentation of the Kirstin Royle Trust Award was given to Sophie Dempsey.

The award recognises a student who has shown 'inspirational perseverance over the course of their journey'.

The college's singing and dancing group, Derwen on Tour, performed to a full house at the ceremony before hospitality and food students welcomed visiting VIPs to The Orangery Restaurant and served a buffet lunch with drinks.

The event was an "all-round showcase of the wonderful students at Derwen College."

Sophie with her award

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award's Central England Operations Officer James Minor sent a video message of congratulations to the students that was played during the ceremony.

This year is the 10th year that the specialist college has been running its Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme, and has celebrated 154 bronze awards, 138 silver awards, and 52 gold awards so far.

Student Lucas with Oswestry's mayor, Cllr Mike Isherwood

The college said: "The Duke of Edinburgh's Awards offer participants, with a wide variety of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), the chance to develop skills for life, fulfil their potential and have a brighter future.

"Each section of the award gives the students an opportunity to be independent, to grow in confidence and to be challenged as an individual - values we actively promote at Derwen College."