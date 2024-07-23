School hails an end to 'momentous year' full of achievement after achievement

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St. Mary's Bluecoat Church of England Primary School in Bridgnorth broke up for the end of term last week.

Headteacher Sally Compson-Lea said this school year has been particularly momentous, with achievements spanning academic excellence, sporting triumphs, and community initiatives.

“The crowning jewel of St. Mary’s achievements is its latest Ofsted inspection, where the school received a 'Good' rating in all categories,” she said. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, and parents. We strive to create a learning environment where every child can flourish.”