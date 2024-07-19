Students to protest at open day over University of Wolverhampton's decision to axe free bus service

Naomi Glynn will suffer financially from the loss of the free bus service between the Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford campuses, announced earlier this week and due to come into effect at the end of this month.

She already has the support of between 60 and 70 students who will leaflet prospective students outside the main Wolverhampton campus at an open day on August 17 and make them aware of the cuts.

Flyers which will be handed out to potential new students at Wolverhampton University next month

Naomi, aged 32, will be starting the second year of an MSc in Occupational Therapy in September and lives with her mother in Castlecroft – she said the service was 'vital' to her and other students who travel to Telford or Walsall up to five times a week.