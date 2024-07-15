'Proud' Telford headteacher retires on a high after 31 years helping children

At the end of the summer term this year, pupils and staff Dothill Primary School in Wellington will say goodbye to their headteacher, Becca Butler.

Mrs Butler is stepping down from the role after 31 years working in teaching and will replaced by Jenny Thomas, who will join the school from nearby Newdale Primary School.

On her retirement from teaching, Mrs Butler said she felt "mixed emotions" but was ready to take on a new life outside of the school environment.

She said: "Teaching is a lifestyle choice, you live teaching. It's all I've ever done in employment, it's all I know.