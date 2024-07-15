That is according to Ofsted inspectors who have deemed Muxton Primary School in Telford requires improvement.

There have been several changes to the governing board at the Marshbrook Way-based school, meaning that leaders have not always been challenged sufficiently enough.

However, inspectors have noted this is beginning to change.

"Most staff enjoy working at the school and say that the school is considerate of staff well-being and workload," they said.

"However, the school’s expectations for pupils' behaviour are not consistently high enough.